Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/2023: Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to share her prediction for what she thinks the Spring of 2024 housing market will look like. To learn more about what Sarah and her team can do for you go to sarahleonardsells.com or call her at 224-239-3966.

