Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Infinity | ‘The market is going to adjust. If it’s not comfortable enough, just wait. It will correct itself’

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/10/21: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to warn listeners of the new trend seen among builders, both local and national, where they are having people bid on a lot before knowing what could be built on that said lot. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
