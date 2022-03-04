Realtor Lauren Dayton tells listeners about the state of the market and her most recent buyer

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant h as renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine threatens the security of the entire continent.