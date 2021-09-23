Realtor Jill Van Riet talks putting homes with mobility equipment on the market

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four members of an alleged California militia group have pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice in the case of a federal guard who was fatally shot in Oakland more than a year ago, federal prosecutors said.

The men — followers of the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists — are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner by one of their members.