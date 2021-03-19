Realtor Jill Van Reit | ‘It’s [housing market] like Black Friday out there’

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/6/21: Chicago IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy with Opem Tax Resolution & The Law office of Steven A Leahy, PC warns listeners that if they have any debt, and they get a second mortgage on their home they run the risk of having their mortgage company get a judgement against them. This judgement allows the mortgage company to collect on that judgement when and if their client files for bankruptcy. Mortgage companies can collect on this even 10 years down the line when you recover financially, because they technically have a lien on your property when you get that second mortgage, so make sure you take that extra step and void the lien in the bankruptcy to avoid the headache later in life. To learn more about what Steven can do for you go to chicagotaxteam.com/ or call 1-312-644-6649