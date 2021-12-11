Realtor Amy Kite urges listeners to list: ‘There are buyers out there who are looking to buy right now’

HELSINKI (AP) — A fire-ravaged German-owned cargo vessel was towed to port in the western Swedish city of Goteborg on Saturday after a week-long blaze that broke out on the North Sea when the ship's timber cargo caught fire,

The Liberia-flagged Almirante Storni, built in 2012, was towed to Goteborg early Saturday by pilot and tug boats under the surveillance of the Swedish Coast Guard, officials said.