Realtor Amy Kite | ‘The blessing is we have finally gotten back to ’07 pricing’

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 4/03/21: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite explains that a short sale is when people owe more than what their property is worth. Listen in while Amy breaks down how someone could end up in this situation and what one can do to get their property pricing back in order. To learn more about what Amy and what her team can do for you go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.

