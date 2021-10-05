Realtor Amy Kite tells Team Hochberg how her team helps listeners prepare to sell their home

ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are fighting back against Donald Trump and their own party leaders, angered by a rally last month in which the former president again attacked the state's chief executive.

Kemp's proponents warn that a total embrace of Trump, his false claims about election fraud and his vendetta against the governor for not trying to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia last year could ruin Republican chances in 2022 in the narrowly divided state.