Realtor Amy Kite tells a caller how to get interest in her rental property

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the federal Bureau of Prisons faces increased scrutiny over its latest scandal — allegations staff and even a warden sexually abused inmates at a women’s prison known as the “rape club” — people striving to hold it accountable say they’re being attacked for speaking up.

Whistleblower employees say high-ranking prison officials are bullying them for exposing wrongdoing and threatening to close the women’s lockup if workers keep reporting abuse, and members of Congress say they’re being stonewalled as they seek to bring greater oversight to the beleaguered bureau.