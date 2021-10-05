Realtor Amy Kite talks estate sale preparation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man faced murder and other charges Tuesday in the shooting death of a colleague at the Philadelphia hospital where they both worked and the subsequent wounding of two officers in an exchange of gunfire near a school.

Stacey Hayes, 55, was charged with murder, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, firearms crimes and related offenses in the attack that killed Anrae James, 43, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in downtown Philadelphia, police said.