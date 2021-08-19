Realtor Amy Kite answers caller’s questions on the best time to sell their homes

The family that owns Purdue Pharma had hoped to rein in a burgeoning opioid crisis a decade ago by ramping up sales of a new version of OxyContin that was harder to tamper with for a faster high, one of the family members told a court Thursday.

Mortimer D.A. Sackler was the third member of the wealthy family to testify in a hearing, held by videoconference, on whether a judge should accept Purdue’s plan to reorganize into a new company no longer owned by family members.