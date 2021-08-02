Real Estate Tax Attorney | ‘The will is the road to the courthouse. A will is not valid without a judge in the room’

ROME (AP) — A last-minute pledge by a former Italian premier that populist 5-Star Movement lawmakers would back a key justice reforms bill appeared to assure its passage during a crucial confidence vote set for Monday night.

Italy’s current premier, Mario Draghi, decided to risk the government's survival by putting the bill in the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament's lower house, to a confidence vote. The tactic is aimed at ending squabbling over the proposed reforms by parties in his nearly six-month-old government.