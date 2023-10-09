Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. explains what loss mitigation applications are and why they are crucial for telling your lender about your financial hardship and share the information they need to provide loss mitigation options. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to www.schlueterlawoffice.com or call 1-630-285-5300.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction