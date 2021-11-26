Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter tells Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners how to deal with buyers or sellers that want to adjust their contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year.

Oral arguments in the case had originally been planned for next month, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rescheduled them for the last week in January, according to an order from the court. Earlier this week, attorneys for the state also requested that the case be heard toward the end of that week, due to a scheduling conflict.