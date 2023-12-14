Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/04/23: Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. joins the show to answer a caller’s question pertaining to buying a development home and sit on it while the homes around the community are still being built up without having a deed. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with, go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.

