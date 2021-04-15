Rapid Fire! Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan answers your questions!

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 4/03/21: Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin joins the program to give listeners the 411 on why colleges and universities have no incentive of lowering the cost of tuition and why planning loans ahead of time is super important. Listen in while Rae walks us through the process she takes with her clients to ensure a successful transition to the college life and not having that lingering feeling that your student loans are overwhelming and will hinder you post-college. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.