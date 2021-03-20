Rapid Fire! CEO and Founder of MegaPros answers your spring-cleaning questions

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/13/21: CEO and Founder of MegaPros Home Improvement Joe Hogel answers a couple of our listeners questions regarding spring cleaning projects. Joe starts off by answering a question about insulating a ceiling without having to do major construction and then he gives us the 411 on how he and his team can properly clean your gutters and siding this spring. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

