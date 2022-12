Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to tell us that her and her team are ready to help with your student loans the Department of Education made new statues and requirements. Rae reminds that some attorneys may not be able to help you like Kaplan Law Firm! To learn more about what Rae can do for you go to financialrelief.com or call her at (312) 294-8989.

