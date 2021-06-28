President of Builder Supply Outlet | ‘Please don’t walk in with the anticipation that you’re going to be able to order a kitchen and have your remodel done in 30 days – It’s just not feasible anymore’

Despite an engineer's warning of major structural problems, a town building official told board members their Florida high-rise condominium was in “very good shape” almost three years before it collapsed, according to minutes of that meeting released Monday.

The Surfside official, Rosendo “Ross” Prieto was quoted as making those comments at a meeting of the Champlain Towers South board on Nov. 15, 2018. That was just over a month after engineering firm Morabito Consultants issued a report describing key flaws in the structure.