Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/21: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer tells listeners how he helped one of David’s clients avoid closing on a home with serious structural defects. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL.

