Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer talks about problems with your home you may not notice

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty years ago, the programmers at PBS were eager to experiment, so they took a chance and started a new series on animal behavior in the wild called “Nature.”

The show featured hourlong documentaries from natural landscapes all around the world, and at first, didn’t even have narration so it could be sold in any television market, without any language barrier. It was a hit. “Nature" is celebrating its anniversary this season, which includes an extended look at the Rocky Mountains, American horses, a close examination of bees and, of course, some adorable penguins.