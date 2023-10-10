Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/23: Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer joins the show to walk listeners through what it’s like becoming a new customer of Perma-Seal and the process they take when you purchase a home. Joel also stresses the importance of staying on top of home structure maintience. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides, go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

