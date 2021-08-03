Perma-Seal takes pride in customizing each prepare to each unique situation!

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat processer Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus.

Tyson, one of the world's largest food companies, announced Tuesday that members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its frontline workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, although the company said the specifics were being negotiated with unions.