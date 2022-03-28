Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/19/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer invited Griffin to tell the story of why his Perma-Seal summer job turned into his full-time career. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

