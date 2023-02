Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/282023: Direct Fitness Solution’s Mike Munson joins the program to talk about how corporate real estate has changed in relation to working out and gyms in the office and the increase in property value a home gym ads to your house. To learn more about what Direct Fitness Solutions can do for you go to directfitnesssolutions.com or call them at 847-691-3559

