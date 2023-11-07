Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/16/2023: Student loan payments resumed on October 1st. Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to share details on the new student loan payment plan called the Save Plan and how this plan can lower your payment by at least 50% and can get you to a 0% interest loan. To learn more about what Rae can do for you go to financialrelief.com or call her at (312) 294-8989.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction