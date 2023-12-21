Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/18/23: Miracle Method’s David Haas walks listeners through what it takes for them not to refinish your surfaces. If you want to learn more about what Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.

More videos

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

Click for more