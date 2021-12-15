Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting on revamping your lighting throughout the year: ‘Last year we were able to go until a couple days before Christmas, this year looks like the same’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government's investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The disclosureof secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden and is in keeping with a federal statute that calls for the release of records in the government's possession. Additional documents are expected to be made public next year.