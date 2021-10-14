Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting tells listeners what they need to get their lighting revamped

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including conduct unbecoming an officer after he complained about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in online videos that made him well-known in conservative political circles.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller entered the plea to charges also including failure to obey order or regulation during the court-martial at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, his attorney Tim Parlatore said in a text message. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to follow the morning proceedings, Parlatore said.