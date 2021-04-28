Metal Roofs aren’t just made from metal anymore and that’s a good thing!

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 4/17/21: Rose Pest Solutions' Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. 'The Bug Lady', joins the program to explain that one way to limit chemicals around your house when trying to get rid of larger pests is to get a feral cat. She lists off some places that allows you to "rent" these cats for outside your home which can help with any sort of rat problem you may be experiencing. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.