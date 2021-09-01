Melissa Cavanagh, Director of Marketing at Modern Mill Solar, talks solar power savings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona newspaper publisher who repeatedly claimed that his ex-wife poisoned him has dropped lawsuits against her ahead of a trial that was scheduled to start this week.

Joseph Soldwedel sued Felice Aspiranti amid a bitter divorce after police found no evidence of his claim that she tried to kill him with a heavy metal once used in rat poisoning. Prosecutors in Yavapai County declined to file criminal charges.