Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/23: Jeremy Hogel from MegaPros Home Improvement joins the show to share a story about a customer who turned to them when they felt like there was no one out there who would make their home vision come to life. To learn more about what Jeremy and the team at MegaPros can do for you go to https://megapros.com/ or call them at 1-847-658-8989.
MegaPros live for your unique detail jobs
by: Michael DeLeonardis, Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, STG Law, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.