Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/13/20223: Partner with STG Divorce Law Juli Gumina joins the show to talk about what they are doing to help couples who are getting a divorce when it comes to their home. Should they refinance? What do they do if they have a really low rate? Should they sell their home? Juli has all of the answers. To learn more about how Juli and STG Divorce Law can help you, go to stglawfirm.com or call Juli at 1-630-384-8169.
Making a marriage settlement agreement as easy as 1, 2, 3…
by: Breandan Rook, Ashley Bihun
