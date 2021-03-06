Listener Paulette called in to ask Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer about water getting into her basement

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 2/27/21: Home Sweet Home listener Paulette calls into the show to seek some help about keeping water out of her basement. Roy starts off by advising Paulette to replace the broken window she mentioned with a glass block window. Then, Roy assures her that he was going to come out and check her basement for any foundation cracks and to make sure that she doesn’t get any more moisture into her home. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL.
