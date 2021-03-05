Listener Charlene called in to ask MegaPros Jermery about her gutters

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 2/27/21: Home Sweet Home listener Charlene calls into the show to get some questions answered about an issue she was having with her gutters and MegaPros Jeremy came to the rescue. Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel explains to Charlene that she has a thing called ‘t-straps’ which is why no one else seemed to be able to fix her problem. Jeremy reassures Charlene that they can fix the problem by installing a ‘gutter correction board’ to the facade which will then add a nice 90-degree angle to the gutter to which they can install a standard hanger onto the gutter ensuring the gutter won’t detach from the roof. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.
