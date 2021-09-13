Lindemann Chimney’s Michael Boudart talks smoke shelves and chimney cleaning

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union auditors said Monday that the 27-nation bloc’s program for deporting migrants is not working well but they warned that any attempts to force countries to take their citizens back by coercion could be counterproductive.

The EU has been deeply divided over how best to manage the arrival of unauthorized migrants since well over 1 million people entered in 2015, most of them Syrians and Iraqis arriving in Greece in search of sanctuary in Europe.