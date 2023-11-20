Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/23: Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator joins the show to share details about their latest stairlift giveaway for veterans coming up around Veterans Day. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

