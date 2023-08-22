Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on Date of the show the clip is taken from written like 08/19/23 BMO’s Josh Hermann joins the show to help a listener with some home repairs. Josh and David break down a HELOC to the listener and advise her the correct steps to take. To learn more about what Josh and the folks over at BMO can do for you contact him at joshua.hermann@bmo.com

