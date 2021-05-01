Know the benefits and risks BEFORE you co-sign for a loan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Tourist attractions in South Dakota that appeared in the Academy Award-winning film“Nomadland" are seeing an increase in visitors.

Reptile Gardens animal park and Wall Drug Store, a sprawling, cowboy-themed roadside attraction, are both reporting an early bump in tourist traffic, the Rapid City Journal reported Saturday.Both were in “Nomadland,” which won best picture, best director and best actress Academy Awards.