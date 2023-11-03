Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/16/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program explain why NOW is a good time to put your house on the market if you’re thinking of selling. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-587-4700.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction