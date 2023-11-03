Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/16/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program explain why NOW is a good time to put your house on the market if you’re thinking of selling. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-587-4700.
Kari Kohler of The Kohler Group talks about the housing market | ‘If you are a seller, this is actually a very good time to come on’
by: Michael DeLeonardis, Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.