JC Licht’s Tony DeStafano talks about the newest in-home color trends and joins the white cabinet debate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — During a visit to South Carolina's Port of Charleston, the nation's ninth-busiest, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday that slowdowns and bottlenecks at the nation's shipping terminals are the result of an ongoing pandemic, coupled with problems like stagnant wages for some workers along the supply chain.

“They were saying that they’ve been in this industry for 25 years, but their wages haven’t shown that,” Walsh told The Associated Press on Wednesday, after a tour of the port and roundtable discussion with truck drivers at a union hall in Charleston.