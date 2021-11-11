J.C. Resotration’s Pete Marrero talks about their preparation process to contain their workspace in your home

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A puzzling, broad-daylight shooting at a small-town trailer park is renewing concerns among activists about how justice is doled out when a Black person is killed in Missouri.

A neighbor killed Justin King, 28, on Nov. 3 at the neighbor's mobile home in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 residents 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. While police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was justified, King's relatives and civil rights leaders on Thursday pressed for a more thorough probe.