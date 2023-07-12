Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/29/2023: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about ants and what may cause them to come into your home. Listen in while Janelle talks about the different species of ants and how knowing the specific species of the ants in your home will make exterminating them so much easier. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

