Is your siding sagging? Here is why!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/27/21: Listener Joe from Buffalo Grove calls into the show looking for some answers on his sagging siding. Both Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston and Owner of Silverthorne Homes Jim Works chime in with an answer that might blow your mind. To learn more about what Silverthorne Homes can do for you go to silverthornehomebuilders.com or call at 1-815-526-7735. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to www.lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.
– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
– See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.
– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.