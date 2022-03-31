Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/26/2022: President and Owner of Next Door & Window Justin Bartley joins the program to explain the difference between fiberglass, vinyl and wood window replacements and what the best option is for your home. To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call 1-630-755-6681.
Is it better to replace a window with fiberglass, vinyl or wood?
by: Breandan Rook, Grace Ulch, Dave Marzullo
