IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy talks the ins and outs of a Chapter 7

LONDON (AP) — A coroner presiding over an inquest into the death of British woman who was poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent after an attack targeting a Russian ex-spy said Wednesday that she wants the probe to be turned into a public inquiry so she can examine Russia's possible involvement.

Unlike an inquest, British law allows a public inquiry to consider sensitive intelligence material during partly closed hearings. The inquiry coroner Heather Hallett requested to consider any role played by the Russian government in the 2018 death of Dawn Sturgess would be unlikely to start before 2023.