IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy | ‘Sell before it [Capital gains Tax] goes up!’

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/27/21: You or someone you my know may be going through foreclosure now or in the near future. IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Offices of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to simplify what our listeners can do if they are caught in a situation like this. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.