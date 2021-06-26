IRS Tax Attorney Steve A. Leahy | ‘ So, if you think you can just move away and prove you’re away from six months and a day and somehow you’re going to avoid Illinois taxes – Not true’

ATLANTA (AP) — The recently ousted former senator who wants her old job back. A football hero considering his first run for office. Little-known politicians eying promotions. And a former president overshadowing them all in a state he lost last November.

Republicans’ U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia is a plum political prize, but a year before GOP voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. That leaves some power players worried about the party’s chances to defeat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as they try to reclaim a Senate majority.