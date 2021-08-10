IRS Tax Attorney | ‘What they do wrong is they just kind of throw numbers out there because they don’t know how the process works.’

NEW YORK (AP) — “CODA,” a tender and stirring coming-of-age tale about the only hearing member in a deaf family, might be the crowd-pleaser of the year, but it was only a few weeks ago that director Siân Heder saw it with an audience.

For months afterits lauded premiereat a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January (where the movie fetched a Sundance record $25 million acquisition price and won the top prize ), Heder had heard from people who had watched “CODA” at home on a link about how the film moved them, how it made them cry, how important it is. But when she screened it in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where the film is set, she could finally hear something else: How big the laughs it gets are.