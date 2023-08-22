Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/19/23: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk about how the IRS went from sending agents to Field Visits, post COVID they stopped sending them and has left people alone for the most part. However, Steven knows that the IRS will start targeting businesses to get their money back. There are lots of things you can do to protect yourslef as a business owner To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction